Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,015 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,380,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

