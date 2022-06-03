Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 738 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.27.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.09. 25,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $457.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

