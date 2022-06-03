CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $132.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CF Industries by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CF Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.