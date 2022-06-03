Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $27.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.75 to $27.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,108,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after buying an additional 704,461 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 874,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $14,165,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 205,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

