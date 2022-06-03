Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.02% from the stock’s current price.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market cap of $966.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 4.70.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

