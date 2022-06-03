ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 62.2% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $609,342.40 and $48,604.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.40 or 0.99943031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

