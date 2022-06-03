Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.30. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

CHEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

