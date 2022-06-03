Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $7,581,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.07. 52,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

