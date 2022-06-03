Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,502. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.16 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.