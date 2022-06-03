Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 104,303 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,303 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after buying an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. 14,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

