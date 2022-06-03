Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Teradyne accounts for about 0.2% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,632. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.