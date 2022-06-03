Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $156.89

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and traded as high as $160.75. Christian Dior shares last traded at $160.75, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.09.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

