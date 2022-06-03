Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 124,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,495. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $140,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

