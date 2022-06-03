Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

