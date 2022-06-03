Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $22.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.44 billion.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.84.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.