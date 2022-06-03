Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 6,539 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $45.55. 291,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,182,512. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

