Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 86,845 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,845 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,882. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

