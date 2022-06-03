Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $8.60 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,833 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of STAG Industrial worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 5,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

