Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.07. 29,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

