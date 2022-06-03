Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288,776 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 551,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,894 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 85,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.