Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $10.83 Million in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 980,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CommScope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $142,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

