Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $9.23 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 86,060 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.23. 13,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

