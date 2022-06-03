Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,991 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,305 shares of company stock worth $49,019,497. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.92. 54,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,705. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

