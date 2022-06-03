Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 495,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 80,771 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $24.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 65.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $105,910 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.