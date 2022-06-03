Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

