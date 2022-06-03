Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,644,592. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

