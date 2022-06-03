Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.75. 590,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,404,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $471.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average is $247.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

