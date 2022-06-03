Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWF stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.13. 78,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.80 and its 200 day moving average is $272.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

