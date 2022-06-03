Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 590,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

