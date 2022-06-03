Citigroup Trims Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price to €140.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.09.

NYSE RACE opened at $197.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.07.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

