Claremont Financial Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

