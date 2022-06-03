Claremont Financial Group Inc. Invests $42,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,088,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,335 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,394. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

