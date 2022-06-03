Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,850,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.85. 6,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,576. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.98 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

