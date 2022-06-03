Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230,035 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $267,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE AMG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,673. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.