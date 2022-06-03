Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.59. 5,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

