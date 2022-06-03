Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $156.87 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,503,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $156,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

US Foods Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.