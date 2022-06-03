Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,699 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,132. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.