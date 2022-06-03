Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,525. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.