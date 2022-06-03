Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.
AXP traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.27. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
