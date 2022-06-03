Claro Advisors LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 241,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,182,512. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

