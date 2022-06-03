Claro Advisors LLC Buys 484 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,555,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,249,000 after acquiring an additional 205,736 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in International Business Machines by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,749 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 71,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.