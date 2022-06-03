Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,820 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03.

