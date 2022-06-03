Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $196.74. 3,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.