Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Chubb by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,979 shares of company stock worth $37,974,152 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Chubb stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,763. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

