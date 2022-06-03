ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.