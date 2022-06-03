ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

