Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.98. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 88,742 shares traded.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

