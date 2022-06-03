CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CME Group were worth $71,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after buying an additional 123,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.