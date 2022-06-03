CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNX Resources will continue to gain from its focus on low-cost domestic assets and systematic investments to strengthen operations. Strong volumes from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the target. Strong free cash flow generation capacity will enable CNX Resources to lower the outstanding debt level and increase the value of shareholders through share buyback. The company has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares of CNX Resources have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Natural gas E&P operations involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

