Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 4,010 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,480,040. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

