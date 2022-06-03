Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,106 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.13. 7,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,627. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.47. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

